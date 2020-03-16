Zacks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Given $43.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on SHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $510,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $381,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

