Zacks: Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $44.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

WF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Woori Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 594,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WF opened at $20.73 on Monday. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

