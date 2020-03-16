ZClassic Trading 38.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $44,464.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00002562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00479729 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00119184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00090977 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

