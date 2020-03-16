ZCore Price Reaches $0.0158 on Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $18.94 and $10.39. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $104,932.38 and $1,043.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,640,625 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $33.94, $24.43, $32.15, $24.68 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

