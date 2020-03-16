Zeepin Trading Down 32.9% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and LBank. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $336,049.00 and approximately $1,944.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.02220021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00191047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 158.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00034533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00036114 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.