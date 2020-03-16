ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 40.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $106,844.21 and approximately $13.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.02229302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00056549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036210 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 24,049,894 coins and its circulating supply is 12,110,034 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.