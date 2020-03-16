ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Hits $8.23 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $1,421.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.02211491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00188326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107135 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,136,874,120 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.