Zero One Day Trading Volume Reaches $141,736.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last week, Zero has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $141,736.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00474836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00121630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00092125 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002559 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,345,702 coins and its circulating supply is 8,298,591 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.