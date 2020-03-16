Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,093.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 61.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $48,431.59 and approximately $2,093.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,619.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.03314995 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00790193 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00026753 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000536 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,285,360 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.