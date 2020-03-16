Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Zimmer Biomet worth $383,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $97.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $93.94 and a one year high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

