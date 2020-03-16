Zippie (ZIPT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Zippie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene and YoBit. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. Zippie has a market capitalization of $235,924.35 and $58.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

