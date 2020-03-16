ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Down 10.8% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $85,385.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00018832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.02229302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00034843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00106667 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.