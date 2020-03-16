Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,870,958. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

