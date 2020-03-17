-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). TETRA Technologies reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut TETRA Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 484.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

TTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 16,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

