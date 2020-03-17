$0.06 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. R1 RCM posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.36 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,214. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,520 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,299 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

