$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Avid Technology also posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. Avid Technology’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Avid Technology has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.79.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

