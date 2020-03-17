$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,722. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

