-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Heska reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Heska had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HSKA. Sidoti upped their price objective on Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Heska stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,971. Heska has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. The stock has a market cap of $640.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heska by 6,845.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Heska by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heska by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.