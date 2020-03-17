$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $23,874,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,934. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

