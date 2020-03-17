$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. First Horizon National reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,270. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,237,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,861 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,551 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,385,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,669 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 914,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

