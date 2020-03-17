$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 1,504,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,245,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $187,256,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,002 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

