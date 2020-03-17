$0.48 EPS Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. 1,068,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,395. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.20. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.