$0.55 EPS Expected for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.62. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. 421,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

