$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.72. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

