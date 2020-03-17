-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) to post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Can-Fite Biopharma’s earnings. Can-Fite Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Can-Fite Biopharma.

Get Can-Fite Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ CANF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Can-Fite Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

About Can-Fite Biopharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.