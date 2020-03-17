$0.95 EPS Expected for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 49,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $2,766,554.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,201.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $464,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,534 shares of company stock worth $8,322,441. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.76. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

