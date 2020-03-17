0Chain Price Tops $0.0398 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $1,702.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000210 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.