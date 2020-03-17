0xcert Reaches Market Cap of $322,900.32 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $322,900.32 and $40,143.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.04216910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00066784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,335 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

