-$1.01 EPS Expected for MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.80). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($2.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $238.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

