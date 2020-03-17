$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $127,050,000. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $106,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,630,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $66,866,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $66,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. Avantor has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

