100,000 Shares in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Acquired by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

BRBR stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

