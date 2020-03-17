100,000 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bill.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 29,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

