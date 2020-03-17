100,000 Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Bought by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after buying an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $60,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $14,649,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $4,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $578,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,092,852 shares of company stock valued at $47,432,433.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Cloudflare stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,669. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

