104,751 Shares in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Acquired by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,028,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,275,000 after acquiring an additional 493,436 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,381,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,111,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,361 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE PE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.98. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

