104,958 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by MIK Capital LP

MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,000. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 3.3% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MIK Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Hyatt Hotels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,892 shares of company stock valued at $60,461,939 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. 3,550,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,936. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

