105,000 Shares in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zillow Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. 1,599,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.