1060 Capital LLC Sells 8,801 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

1060 Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Churchill Downs accounts for approximately 15.9% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 101.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after buying an additional 108,187 shares during the period. Finally, Banbury Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $386,295. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $74.54. 29,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,894. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

