1,121,266 Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Purchased by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,121,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,000. Envista makes up approximately 1.9% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Envista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $1,913,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $68,913,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $10,581,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Envista by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,105,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,761,000 after purchasing an additional 655,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. 2,957,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,792. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

