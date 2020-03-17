113,951 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $338,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

NYSE:HGV opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

