118,400 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,394,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 263,719 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $133,676.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 378,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $211,976.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,195.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,084. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 107,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,025. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

