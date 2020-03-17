120,000 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,530,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.52% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,122. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.97 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

