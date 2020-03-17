12,348 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Bought by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Boeing comprises 1.1% of Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.35.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,526,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,048,941. Boeing Co has a one year low of $154.81 and a one year high of $398.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.33, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.