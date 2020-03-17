12,776 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD traded up $24.75 on Tuesday, hitting $205.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

