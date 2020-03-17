131,434 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of RLJ Lodging Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 73,198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $558,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RLJ opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

