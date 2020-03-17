135,769 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 135,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Redwood Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RWT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.