14,300 Shares in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qualys by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Qualys by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,551.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $37,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,546,056.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,061 shares of company stock worth $2,412,365 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.22. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.07.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

