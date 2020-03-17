150,000 Shares in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Equitable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Equitable by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 264,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $198,248.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,625 shares of company stock worth $793,513. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

