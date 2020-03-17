150,000 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC

Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,163,000 after purchasing an additional 856,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,608,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,945,000 after buying an additional 780,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 685,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,071. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.