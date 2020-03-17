152,222 Shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.19% of RPT Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $792.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

