15,976 Shares in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Bought by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRCY traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,766. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.